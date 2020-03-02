It was fitting that it was in Holt Arena, a building named for a coach whose teams never lost a Big Sky Conference track meet, that Idaho State University track and field signaled it is once again a force to be reckoned with and no longer an afterthought in the league’s hierarchy. If you weren’t in Holt Arena last weekend, you missed being part of something special.
Congratulations to coach Hillary Merkley, championship meet award-winning performers Treyshon Malone and Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis, and all the members of ISU’s outstanding women’s and men’s teams on an inspiring effort that resulted in third- and second-place finishes in the team standings. As Journal writer Andrew Houghton ably pointed out in his meet story, just two years ago the ISU men were ninth and the women were twelfth and last at the championship meet. Perhaps fittingly, when VanVleet-Sturgis broke the ISU school pentathlon record last Thursday, it was Merkley’s record she broke.
Merkley surely deserves consideration when the Big Sky selects its indoor track and field conference coaches of the year.
In a somewhat parallel achievement, Century High School placed third in the state 4A wrestling championships, continuing its rise from insignificance to prominence in Idaho wrestling. Congratulations to Michael Millward, Idaho’s all-classifications wrestling coach of the year, and Mauricio Gonzalez and Easton Millward, Century’s first two state individual wrestling champs.
Glenn Alford,
Pocatello