Columnist Hitchcock and I could hardly be farther apart regarding the Creator and what is right and wrong. For this very reason it is a real public service for the Idaho State Journal to continue printing opposing viewpoints. Let the reader decide.
A recent correspondent questioned whether a newspaper serving a largely religious constituency was pursuing “wise business practice” by offending its readers. If readers are offended by the public statement of a differing viewpoint they need to think about what it means to live in an open society.
I will add my suspicion that Lance Earl’s column was a casualty of wise business practice.
Monty Ledford,
Aberdeen