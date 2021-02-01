It’s obvious that the vast majority of the “Trumper Party” definitely are NOT American Patriots but masquerading as such; they are neither “Patriots” or “True Americans”! They continue, with blind loyalty, to support the most dangerous president ever in our nation’s history. Their actions, in effect, are “rewarding” him for inciting an insurrection on the actual footsteps of democracy and giving him a “green light” for another insurrection! He should be convicted for insurrection, or, as a very minimum, some legal action taken to prevent him from ever again holding federal office! He is that big a threat to democracy! An impeachment with NO conviction is a mere slap on the wrist and emboldens Trump even more, just as it did after the last impeachment. Many republicans have argued that impeaching Trump now that he is out of office is unconstitutional. Why, all of a sudden, have they come to care so much about The Constitution? They haven’t up ‘til now! How much more hypocritical can they get? Trump is now a private “citizen”, why aren’t preparations underway to prosecute him for insurrection and other traitorous or treasonous actions under 18 U.S. Code § 2383 - Rebellion or Insurrection and 18 US Code § 2384 - Seditious Conspiracy? Any other person would certainly be prosecuted. Many congressional republicans are so intimidated by Trump that they fear reprisal from him, his white supremacist cult or their Trump worshipping colleagues for doing their job, i.e., adhering to their oath of office and upholding The Constitution. THIS IS PRECISELY HOW DICTATORS COME TO POWER; by threats, intimidation and ignorance, with many believing the wannabe dictator’s lies and lacking the courage and strength to stand-up to the bully(s)! If insurrection, seditious conspiracy, attempted bribery of the Ukrainian president, threats by Trump against numerous state officials for NOT overturning a fair election, emolument clause violations, abuse of power and yes, genocide (intentional lies and disregard about the pandemic), are not sufficient to prosecute Trump, then, according to republican “logic” (??), nothing he does, or has done is punishable under ANY law(s). Based on the majority of GOPers’ actions and behavior, don’t be surprised if their next effort will be to discard the US Constitution for an authoritarian regime with Trump as der fuehrer!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello