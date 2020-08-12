2020 is the most important election of our lives! That’s why I want to share some reasons I support Vice President Joe Biden.

1- Joe is a devoted churchgoing family man.

2- Joe believes in American workers and will provide investments to “BUY AMERICAN”!

3- Joe believes in a science-based response to COVID-19.

4- Joe values education and teachers.

5- Joe will fight to protect Medicare and Social Security.

6- Joe believes every eligible American should have the right to safely vote by mail.

I’m voting for Joe Biden because I believe these qualities will make him a President capable of restoring the soul of our country.

Diane Bilyeu,

Pocatello

Idaho State Senator, 8 years

State Board of Education Member, 10 years

Bannock County Assessor, 21 years