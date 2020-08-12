2020 is the most important election of our lives! That’s why I want to share some reasons I support Vice President Joe Biden.
1- Joe is a devoted churchgoing family man.
2- Joe believes in American workers and will provide investments to “BUY AMERICAN”!
3- Joe believes in a science-based response to COVID-19.
4- Joe values education and teachers.
5- Joe will fight to protect Medicare and Social Security.
6- Joe believes every eligible American should have the right to safely vote by mail.
I’m voting for Joe Biden because I believe these qualities will make him a President capable of restoring the soul of our country.
Diane Bilyeu,
Pocatello
Idaho State Senator, 8 years
State Board of Education Member, 10 years
Bannock County Assessor, 21 years