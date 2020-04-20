Stephen Hartgen’s remarks (ISJ, 4-10-20) warrant a push-back, especially the one regarding how Trump is effectively leading the nation through the covid-19 pandemic especially since nothing could be further from the REAL TRUTH, based on Trump’s own incriminating words and inaction since January.
Trump’s so-called leading is all about Trump himself, the narcissist, a pathological liar who is a vindictive and corrupt person, unfit in every way imaginable to occupy the White House.
And I’m sure T. Roosevelt, Washington, Grant, Eisenhower, Churchill and Reagan are all rolling over in their graves when Trump is compared to them, and put on the same level as these people.
Trump worshippers have gained in ignorance, believing whatever lie comes out of his mouth and by believing distorted and inaccurate Fox news and similar news sources, and the likes of Limbaugh, McConnell and Graham.
Accordingly, they have given away by stupidity, their vote, The U.S. Constitution and our democracy to a dictator in the making, well on his way to achieving his goal thanks to people like Hartgen.
Apparently, many Trump worshippers are not capable of comprehending the severe danger Trump and his cult pose, in so many ways, to our survival as a nation!
Vote for ANYBODY this November but Trump and his GOP comrades, if we have an election. It will be no surprise if Trump either attempts to suspend/postpone the election or void the results if they are not in his favor!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello