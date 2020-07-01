Recently, there has been much rhetoric regarding rights and freedoms. With these rights and freedoms come responsibility. Ignore responsibility, and sooner or later you will lose them, even if they are constitutional. An example of those who have exercised their rights responsibly are the "constitutional carry" folks - no rhetoric, no threats, no incidents.
Since I am elderly, catching covid19, has a high rick of death for me. Recently in a local store, where I am keeping 6 feet away, wearing a good N-95 mask, waiting to check out; a man and woman come right at me. I ask them to stay 6 feet away, and they reluctantly move 3 feet. As they leave, I hear the man say "Don't thread on me" an American Revolutionary slogan. Before I could ask him which ancestor of his fought in the Revolution; and did he understand the word "me" meant a colony, NOT an individual, he was gone.
My ancestors, who did fight in the Revolution, as well as the Civil War, WWI, WWII, and Vietnam understood the need for; and practiced responsibility. I who served in the USAF Medical Corp from 1966 to 1968 understood this also.
These complaining folks need to grow up; and understand "It's NOT all about me" There are ways to change government policy - voting, peaceful protests (no "milita"with assault rifles, no looting, no running into peaceful protesters with police cars) and helping instead of just bitching, and explaining to Governor Little and the health experts their point of view. Further, they must remember that "the government" is us, not some evil thing in Washington. So please grow up; and help.
E.F. "Fred" Hyde, MD,
Pocatello