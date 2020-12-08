How long are republican voters willing to embarrass themselves by hanging on to the tattered coattails of an egotistical self-serving publicity hound? When the obvious plight of the nation's battle with Covid and its economic repercussions continue to be entirely ignored and attention diverted to the implausible folly of a stolen election, replete with lies and falsehoods, republicans blindly surrender to the fool's errand. The words reason, logic and common sense appear to be non sequiturs in the glossary of gop terminology.
George Deeb,
Pocatello