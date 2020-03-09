I appreciate the Journal’s editorial regarding the limiting of taxes by our elected officials. I hope that our county commissioners and the city councils read it and take it to heart. The cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck require half the property taxes we pay. It appears the two mayors are the principles in the spending as they haven’t met a spending opportunity they can resist.
The mayor of Pocatello has found three partners for overspending. He has stated he believes the Idaho Legislature put the 3 percent limit on tax increases with the expectation it will regularly being taken. No wonder our spending is up significantly since he took office.
He has found three willing allies in council members Cheatum, Adamson, and Leeuwrik. After the mayor, it is hard to identify the most prolific spender. However recently one of the councilwomen has risen to the top.
Through the budget development process she appeared to be unworried about spending. At the recent town hall she doubled down on the careless spending by trying to brush aside criticism.
She defended last year’s budget by saying that it was very thoughtfully and carefully put together. Her manner seemed defiant and her attitude condescending.
She should have been defensive. We all know that she was one of the champions for doubling the council’s salary and raising the mayor’s salary significantly as well.
It was only through the efforts of the three men that lower, but significant raises were made. The mayor broke one of the ties on advancing the significant pay raises.
Led by the threesome of Leeuwrik, Adamson, and Cheatum the $90,000 branding project for the city was embraced. As citizens, our resistance seems to have prevented it being spent.
The 2020 budgetary process begins this week. There are several ways for all of us to be involved and remain informed. Attend work sessions where ideas are discussed and decisions are made. Attend City Council meetings which tend to be more formal and after-the-fact, and if you cannot attend meetings go to the City of Pocatello website to read upcoming and past agendas, minutes and watch videos of said meetings. https://www.pocatello.us/ Above all, voice your concerns through email to the mayor and the council and or letters to the editor in the Idaho State Journal. You can also comment online at https://www.idahostatejournal.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/
Be vigilant, be informed and be involved because the City Council and the mayor make decisions that impact our checkbooks.
Next year we can correct our runaway spending by voting for three new council members and a new mayor.
Susan Johnson,
Pocatello