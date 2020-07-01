Okay all of you “I’m not going to wear a mask or keep social distance because they violate my constitutional Freedom of Speech rights.” Just about nobody I know would disagree with that. However, there is a higher law, a higher, American way of life that our Founding Fathers gave us. It says and I quote,”WE hold these truths to be self-evident that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. . .” What does that mean?
For 233 years America and Americans have been living by what’s commonly known as a ‘social contract.’ What that says, with no disagreement from any true patriot that I’ve ever known or care to know, is that we each have those rights and lots of freedoms but that, in order to survive and thrive as a country, we agree to have those freedoms BUT that we are willing to give up some of them when the good of ALL Americans is jeopardized. Every single American has those life, liberty and pursuit of happiness ideals to live by. However, by not choosing to wear those masks or keep social distance when you’re in public is a serious violation of them because you’re being extremely selfish about watching out and acting for the good of ALL Americans. Shame on you! If you wish to follow the most selfish of all Americans, who’s proven he’s not a leader in any way but rather the biggest bully who might have ever existed in Donald Trump, you can surely choose to do that. You also have the choice to drop your false bravado and just put on the masks and keep your distance. In case you hadn’t noticed, over 125,000 Americans as of this date have lost their lives to this pandemic and we lead the world in that category. We are, in fact, at war with the corona virus and by violating your ‘social contract’ as an American, you are contributing or potentially contributing to that ever-growing, startling number of Americans who are dying by not doing such simple things as putting a mask on and keeping social distance.
It's time for YOU to get off it, get over it and join the vast majority of patriotic Americans in the war to fight the pandemic and refuse to contribute to it getting bigger on a daily basis. As JFK said so many years ago,”Ask not what your country can do for you but ask what you can do for your country.” The time is NOW, this war is REAL and it needs you to grow up, do the right, fair and just things and just be a true American.
George Coutis,
Pocatello