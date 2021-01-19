From time to time I agree with at least part of Stephen Hartgen's opinion even if he belongs to the "other party," . But basically I disagree with his opinion piece in Sunday's paper (Jan. 17, 2021). Yes, we've forgotten the "bottom of the ladder" folk, but I would strongly suggest that the basic flaw in our "land of freedom" is a big character flaw in far too many of us from both sides of the aisles.
Freedom is indeed one of our most valued virtues as a country. But, as I still remember back in grade school being taught, it must be paired with responsibility. The missing quality in our current culture right now is that of taking into account, as best we can, of just how our actions, even our words, will impact the Common Good. And it is precisely why violence--something that Martin Luther King, Jr. knew--is so contrary to the struggle of getting injustices right.
Jane Vitale,
Pocatello