When my grandparents were growing up in southeastern Idaho, I know they were taught to be kind to others. That is clear because they taught my dad to love his neighbor as himself—a belief which he then taught me.
Especially with the increased polarization that is everywhere in the media, it is important for all of us to be respectful and kind toward people regardless of background, socioeconomic status, race, religion, or political view. I would suggest we all have something new to learn about how to be more inclusive and understanding.
Now, I know what you are thinking—this is just another article about being politically correct. Don’t think about being kind and respectful as being “politically correct.” That phrase connotes the only reason you are watching what you say is for some “political” pish posh. Instead, think of being considerate toward others as being “morally thoughtful.”
We should be conscientious of those around us because we care. As society moves forward, being considerate and inclusive has become one of the main ways we express our respect and love to others. This may include addressing individuals with their preferred pronouns or identities. You don’t have to agree with everything someone says in order to be respectful to them.
I encourage you to reach out to someone who wouldn’t be your first inclination to talk to. Did you feel intimidated by them? Great! That shows you have a conscience. Will you proceed to ask them questions (not about differences, but about something that unites you)? Absolutely. Remember, you’re not doing this so your kids and/or grandkids think you’re “with the times” or “woke,” you are doing it because you value giving and receiving respect.
If you or one of your friends say something that could be harmful, politely address how that could be interpreted as disrespectful. You are not doing it to demonstrate your superior knowledge; you are standing up for someone who has less of a voice than you. As you set this example, others will be inspired to be more thoughtful in their comments and interactions, too. Find a way to learn about another person’s story. Look up lingo to know what is and isn’t appropriate to say. Ask questions with the intent to maintain everyone’s dignity. Don’t feel bad if you make mistakes. The point isn’t about perfect political correctness; it is about continual progress toward morally thoughtful, respectful actions. You’ve got this!
Hannah Hendricks,
Provo