Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
I have attended the recent “town halls” in our city parks hosted by council members Roger Bray, Chris Stevens and Claudia Ortega. I also attended the town hall prior to the pandemic a year ago. So much goes on behind the scenes in the city so to have the opportunity to ask questions, provide input and listen to other citizen’s questions and concerns is a rare opportunity that more people should take advantage of. I learn something every time I attend one of these events. It is important to remember too that these council members work long hours for little compensation.
Last Tuesday evening at Scardino Park, a handful of firefighters attended to include a former chief who sat quietly and politely engaged with those close to him. The current firefighters were in a group across from me. They stated their concerns, which was appropriate for this forum. Out of that group there was one young man who was clearly well prepared, had notes, took notes, had watched council videos and posed thoughtful, relevant questions. The evening closed and all in attendance quietly disbanded.
Wednesday night at Lower Ross Park several members of the fire department attended again. Only on this night there was an individual appearing to represent that group who was less the gentleman at the event before. He dominated the conversation, was argumentative, was unaccepting of any explanations from the council members, was accusatory, dismissive, and was discourteous of the others in attendance who sat in silence as he unraveled like a bull in an arena. It was offensive to me to sit and listen to an individual whose goal it appeared was to derail what should have been an informal listening and sharing event for all in attendance.
Story continues below video
I have now seen the good, the bad and the ugly of fire.