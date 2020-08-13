The recent article on Wednesday about the legislature stripping the authority of Health Districts to close schools had some really interesting thoughts from Sen. Thayn and Rep Boyle. Sen. Thayn said, " ..we're letting a few fearful people control the lives of those people who are not fearful. " Then he said, " I'm also fearful that it leads to totalitarianism." Isn't he the fearful person trying to control the lives of people who aren't fearful of what he's fearful about? And Senator, isn't it the legislature's job to listen to experts to help them set policy based on the experts knowledge? Especially in their field of knowledge. I'm guessing he listens to his doctor, mechanic, plumber, and other experts. Hope they don't feel like their being elitist. And all this time I thought those guys who wrote the Constitution were the experts. Set policy, shoot they wrote the Constitution. Opened my eyes! And Rep. Kirby really opened my eyes to how Idaho should work. When he correctly described how the 7 Public Health Boards are put together and how patrons have no way to hold people who control their lives accountable, I sympathized. Idaho has 105 legislators, where the heck do the 102 I don't get to vote for have any right telling me what to do? Don't give me that Constitution stuff. I didn't vote for them, they can't represent me. That document needs to be changed. Let's call a special session to deal with it. Seems more pressing than the bill in the article. Shoot, Sen. Thayn would get right on board with that one. I envision an Idaho based on Sen. Thayn's idea of America History where ,,"America was founded on the idea that people weighed their own risks, did what they thought was best for their own interests. " That doesn't sound like a great recipe for a country of even a state. But hey, I guess they're the " experts". But I'm not going to listen to them, I didn't get to vote for them.
Eric D'Amico,
Pocatello