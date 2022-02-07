It’s getting very tiring and upsetting to continue to read opinions from supposable educated people that seem to only have an objective of disrupting our communities, our government, and our democratic processes. In December, an opinion article “Conservatism has an opposite: Socialism” by Doyle Beck imparted that issues such as global warming, wealth inequality, gender, racism, and COVID-19 are liberal socialist issues that a good conservative shouldn’t be bothered. From a personal perspective, depending on the issue at hand, I may be a conservative, a moderate, or quite liberal. On some issues I may not even give a damn. I would assume that most folks out there have a similar view on life. Mr. Beck states that socialism is just the opposite of conservatism. So, from Mr. Beck’s perspective, if we’re not a conservative on all issues that he raises, what then does that make us? Is it all or nothing? Throughout our country and society we have numerous Socialist programs that we all rely on. For example: There are seven different farm aide/subsidiary programs that help our farmers survive and provide us with food. So by taking advantage of those programs are those farmers Socialists? Mr. Doyle also states that conservatives propose “free markets, limited government, and private enterprise”. These are great concepts but only when they end up serving us all and not just a few corrupt individuals or corporations, which takes place more times than not, which is why the government ends up getting involved. The concept of being a Conservative, as well as what a Socialist actually is, is much more complex than I would believe Mr. Doyle could understand. I could only hope that he would work towards unifying our society through compromise and not just promote an “it’s my way or the highway” attitude. Otherwise, nothing will get done in our state or country, and for many of our lower and middle class folks, hope for a better life may not be that good. (Doyle Beck serves as the state committeeman on the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. Heaven help our Republican party.)