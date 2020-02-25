I wanted to recognize Elizabeth Tuttle of Lava Hot Springs for her support and efforts to make Lava Hot Springs to be a better place. She is active with the Chamber Activities such as Fire and Ice, Folk Festival to raise money for the Elementary School Music Program and also Does the Gingerbread House tours every Christmas Season. Mrs. Tuttle also spends a lot of effort for the local food drive and animal shelters. She is amazing and a Blessing to the town of Lava and all the towns businesses and neighbors. If there is a journal award she could get for going above and beyond in all her efforts, it would be most appreciated and we the people of Lava Hot Springs would be greatly appreciate and honored for her to have it. Thank You and hope you could recognize her efforts.
Robert Zitterkopf,
Chubbuck