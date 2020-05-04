Congress has done essentially nothing to safeguard and prevent meddling in our elections by a foreign power. The appropriate legislation is long overdue, especially now that we will have a pandemic to contend with, and no doubt, with Russian meddling once again based on the intelligence agencies January 2017 report, the Mueller Report and the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee’s reaffirmation (April 21, 2020) of the January 2017 report! Every attempt to pass such legislation for at least the last two years has been blocked by republicans, including Moscow Mitch McConnell, and again in December 2019, when Senator Crapo blocked further legislation stating that it was not necessary because Trump had already put more sanctions on the Russians than any other president and further stating the bipartisan legislation would be bad for Trump and must, therefore, be defeated. The “hand-slapping” sanctions will NOT deter Russian meddling. The sanctions are a very small price for Russia to pay for what they will gain; divisiveness and turmoil in the country, the destruction our economy and democracy by supporting Trump, who condones Russian aggression, has weakened our strategic alliances, and alienated and distanced our friends. Additionally, Trump is not capable of negotiating in the best interest of the nation, nor does he want to, with Putin, a very clever ex Russian KGB agent. Meddling by any country, especially an adversary, in our elections should be of grave concern to every American! Unfortunately, many are clueless! One has to question, why have republicans blocked such legislation over and over? There is absolutely no justifiable defense for the lack of legislation in order to protect our elections! There is a reason though why republicans have not allowed any such robust legislation to be passed; Russian meddling supports Trump’s reelection, a steep price for the country to pay to keep a corrupt and unfit person in the White House! It’s time for every American to express their concern to their U.S. Congressional delegation and/or vote them out of office if they continue with the stonewalling.
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello