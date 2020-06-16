The US Supreme Court has re-affirmed that federal law protects LGBT workers from discrimination. In Idaho, our anti-diversity queen Barbara Ehardt, her buddies in the legislature and Governor Brad Little’s so-called Idaho Way crafted a new law to ban Idaho transgender women from participation in athletics. Athletics in Idaho is big business, worth millions of dollars annually.
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office has warned the new law may violate the Constitution's Equal Protection clause. Now American Civil Liberties Union has sued to block Idaho’s anti-woman discrimination. Over 400 athletes and 60 sports organizations have asked National Collegiate Athletics Association to drop sports competition in Idaho. Idaho businesses who need good talent from all genders and sexuality opposed HB500. Sports anti-discrimination boycotts against Idaho have been called. In the face of all this, student athletes at Idaho State University are featured in national conservative media claiming that allowing transgender women to compete in sports is unfair.
Ms. Ehardt’s legislation is of the type crafted by the Alliance Defending Freedom, an anti-LGBTQ hate group. Ms. Ehardt’s rationale is that trans women are really men who can out-perform women in sports. Large, fast cis-gender women can out-perform smaller and slower ones. Sports that work toward fairness have always created standards such as height-weight divisions in wrestling, boxing, martial arts and others that allow male and female of different sizes to compete. Trans people are a tiny minority, less than 0.6 percent of the population. The Ehardt-Little law is not about fairness, it is about discrimination against a very few people who are ‘different.’
Larry Gebhardt,
Pocatello