If anything good has come from being locked in our homes with our kids for the past few months it concerns their education. First off, public education lacks quality, and second, it has a character that is contrary to the principles of America.
The second thing that has come from being home with our kids is that it has taught us that we can actually teach them ourselves.
We’ve had several programs to improve education: A Nation At Risk, Goals 2000, No Child Left Behind, Race To The Top, and finally Common Core. Each one required spending more on education with more Fed control of local education.
Yes, you can teach your own, and you ought to do so. There is lots of material online to help you get started. Part of where we are today is because our kids are not learning to read using phonics.
There are some great phonics programs online. One that we like is www.starfall.com. It almost teaches itself, and teaches phonics like a game. Kids love it and you can get started then stay with it to the end.
Jim Hollingsworth,
Hayden, Idaho