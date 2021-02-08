Recently, I received an "Economic Impact Payment" card. I'm sending it back (via Rep. Russ Fulcher).
Here's why:
1. I don't need it. The way our government throws money around is irresponsible at best.
2. Government has no place in charity. You do. I do.
3. "Economic Impact Payment". Indeed. Payment for the economic impact of politicians who made lists of jobs they thought were "essential", who then published these lists, then threatened to fine or imprison anyone whose job didn't appear on the list, if the individual went outside to do the job.
4. Conservatives like to complain about government control, socialism, etc. But our words are empty, because corporately, if not individually, we constantly seek out and accept government funding in all it's various forms, and with it, the stipulations. There is always a catch, and our supposed hate of socialism is also shown to be false, as we continue to place more and more aspects of our lives in the care of the government.
We pretend that Idaho is full of sturdy, independent people. It is. It's also supported heavily by federal funding. The lifeblood of our local jurisdictions is state and federal grants. We pocket a"relief" check for our business, then in the same breath complain about national debt or the rise of socialism.
There are real needs which demand real solutions. However, our current method is not the answer. We need to practice what we preach.
Isaiah Williams,
Cottonwood, Idaho