I want to know how many of these people that you report as 'dying from COVID' actually died from it or from something else and you are just trying to generate more income by falsely reporting the real/basic cause of death? Your reporting is so biased I have to wonder who actually owns you.....government?...medical...hospitals????? Get the full information out, will you? If someone in their 80s dies is it JUST from Covid or were they suspected and the real cause of death was something else.
Ken Curtis,
Pocatello