The "Stay at Home" order has given many of us the opportunity to step outside and enjoy a walk in our communities. The trail system around the Portneuf Wellness Center and adjoining Parrish Trail has been an enjoyable network for many in our city. Social Distancing is easy to accomplish as we walk or jog along these trails. However, please keep in check your personal hygienic practices. Spitting on the trail where others are walking can be a possible hazard if an individual steps in that spittle and carries it home. The most disturbing incident noted was a jogger passing by whom obviously had a runny nose. Just like the visual representations of the huge cloud of matter that surrounds someone when they cough or sneeze, this individual created two quite visible clouds. The jogger, being in the great outdoors yet less than 20 yards ahead, proceeded to block off one nostril and blow to the side followed by blocking the second nostril and blowing to the opposite side. Where did those personal droplets of moisture go but into a light breeze, over the trail and onto everyone that followed along behind. One's perception is if you are out running you are healthy. Unfortunately, statistics are showing an infected person can go about their business for days being asymptomatic. Please be considerate of others, especially through this time, by carrying a tissue to contain the contents of those runny noses, clogged throats and coughs when you are outdoors. Don't be a spreader!
J. Saiz,
Pocatello