It just doesn’t add up to me. Pocatello School District 25 is once again asking for a school plant facilities levy for the next TEN years based on property value. We all know that our property taxes are rising substantially this year and goodness knows how much over the next 10 years, plus the growth of our city is exponentially increasing each year. Mind you we only have 12,500 students attending 28 schools. For year one, this bond alone, they claim, will provide $6,408,935, based on the 2019 property tax evaluation. For each of 10 years there is an increase of + 5% = $320,446 for year one (based on current property assessments). According to my calculations this levy ALONE provides SD25 a total of $80,610,874 (That is $80 million dollars!!!! If our assessments don’t rise). This does not include the Idaho Lottery amounts of $400,000 - $700,000 per year received for only School plant Facilities ($4 – $7 million/10 years at current rate). In addition, what I could glean from the State of Idaho records, the State payment to school district 25 for Maintenance and Operation was $9,244,455 for 2019 ($92,444,550/10 years) our tax money.
The 10 year subsidy to SD 25 would be – just for the Maintenance and Operation not teacher’s salaries or building new schools is as follows:
$80,610,874 levy (based on same numbers each year)
$92,444,550 from state (based on same amount as last year)
$5,500,000 (averaging between 4M and 7M)
Total = $178,555,424 - $178 million dollars for 10 years of building maintenance only.
Note the following: We voted in a plant facilities levy for 2019 and 2020 for $9.2 million dollars each year. Not sure how 18 million + dollars was spent but it should have gone a long way to update things that needed repair. Also note that the General Obligation Bond and debt was paid off in 2016. I don’t recall a decrease in taxes then.
To me this certainly warrants a Performance Audit – I certainly find that these requests for funding to be in excess and feel the school district is taking advantage of the public. All of this and it doesn’t include any private schools or home schooling students. Unfortunately, the literature I have read indicates SD 25 produces students with lagging scores, lacking life-skills knowledge and workforce readiness.
Cathy McPherson,
Pocatello