In my trips, out and about, in Pocatello, it is obvious that many people seem to have not gotten the message (or are not heeding it) about the importance of protecting oneself and others by wearing a face covering. Many may mistakenly think that it only affects them when they skip this important step. Some may not realize that you can feel entirely well but be infected with the new coronavirus. So you-or nearly anyone-can unknowingly expose others, even those who are wearing masks. A face covering will help ensure that not only you, but others with whom you come into contact, are better protected from the virus. As we continue to see cases rise in Idaho, including here in Bannock County, it is vital that each of us does our part by heeding federal and state guidelines for a safe reopening. So, continue with social distancing, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands frequently and stay at home, if you feel unwell.
Elaine Hoye,
Pocatello