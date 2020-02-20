I will be voting no on the proposed District 25 levy, and suspect I will have a lot of company. My property taxes, including the District 25 portion, increased nearly 20% this year. My neighbor's property taxes were up 30%, and a friend across town saw her property taxes increase over 50%. The District 25 proposal seeks more on top of that, with a built-in escalator of 5% per year. That computes to nearly a 63% increase over the ten year life of the levy. The chorus of those suffering from massive property tax increases has even reached the ears of the Legislature, which is considering a freeze on increases. Apparently District 25 is tone deaf. Not only no, but "Hell No!"
Lawrence C. Ford,
Chubbuck