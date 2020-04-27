Thomas Jefferson once said that we should be “unafraid to follow the truth wherever it leads.” I have spent many years working and serving in Republican politics and have learned through that experience that it takes time and effort to know and understand truth and that taking risks are inherent in doing the right things. With that in mind, I write this article to list some facts that have helped decide my vote for Legislative Seat 31B:
1. Julianne Young was elected in 2018 primarily based on an issue about a possible change in wording to the sex education law in Idaho. I watched online or listened to nearly every committee meeting and every legislative session that year. The sex education bill never made it to the floor at all that session and statewide the issue was not a topic in any other area during the 2018 election which might have raised questions with informed voters about why it was here. At the Bingham County Organization Meeting after the May Primary that year, I sat in front of the newly elected Legislator. I turned and told Julianne directly, that since it was the major factor in her election, I should expect her to actively engage in suggesting appropriate wording change to the decades old statute. In particular, I told her, the section that sex education in Idaho be geared toward young men saying “ should focus on ideals and standards and attitudes which will be of value to him now and later when he chooses a mate and establishes his own family” needs be addressed. The issue of words that matter, which Ms. Young deemed were so important in 2018, was simply ignored during her entire first term.
2. In Bingham County we have two votes in the Idaho House of Representatives. If our Legislators are not in the habit of working together to decide what the best choices for us are, then one vote cancels the other and we effectively have no significance in the decision making in Boise at all. During the past Legislative Term, newly elected Representative Young voted contrary to long time Legislator, Neil Anderson multiple times on significant issues to Bingham County voters. Statesmanship not showmanship should matter. This brings me to truth number 3.
3. One of the most significant differences between the ideology of Democrats and Republicans is the idea that government closest to the people is better and that less government entirely is even better than that. Yet the inconsistencies to the that ideology attributed to the Freedom Foundation scores and the Legislative voting records of their top ten list is dizzying. Consider why Julianne Young would vote “No” on HB 452 “Right to Repair” bill which would allow farmers to have their equipment repaired by anyone rather than being forced by law to use the dealership where the equipment was purchased. Representative Anderson voted “Yes”.
4. Finally, during last night’s legislative forum, I heard Representative Young respond to a question that she had no idea who had donated $1000 or more to her campaign. I have been involved in allot of campaigns over the past many years and the idea that a candidate can’t remember or doesn’t know in Southeast Idaho who has given anything even over $50 dollars is frankly absurd. There are so few contributions over that amount. The ones that are, clearly come from stake holders and lobbying groups with the only exception being personal family, who of course we know. I encourage every voter to look up who has contributed to Julianne’s campaign as well as Donovan Harrington’s. The truth about dollars matters allot more than what lobbyist group’s list of priorities that
a candidate decides to sign prior to a Legislative Session. In fact, I believe it would be better for elected officials to be free to carefully consider alternatives in the Legislature based on facts and be free from bias on either dollars or signatures.
I have not always agreed with Mr Harrington nor Ms. Young which is healthy skepticism. I also support many of the constitutional principles that define the Young campaign and appreciate the prior public service of the former Commissioner. However, my knowledge of the governmental process, my careful study of the issues and the facts have determined my vote this primary. I will “follow the truth where it leads” and do what I believe is right and that means that I will cast my vote for Donavan Harrington. I encourage you to do the same.
Ginette C. Manwaring,
Blackfoot