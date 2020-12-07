Aside from the obvious moral choice to retire the PHS mascot, the current Covid-19 restrictions would simply bring Pocatello schools into alignment with all school districts in Washington and Oregon. Idaho is leading the nation in new Covid-19 cases per capita. Common sense would dictate than any attempt to duplicate actions taken by neighboring states with much lower incident numbers would be seen as a positive step toward reining in this terrible virus. It is clear that council members Mattson, Cranor, and Gebhart are making decisions based on the health and well-being of the students and families of District 25.
Nancy Merrick,
Blackfoot