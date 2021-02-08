It comes as no surprise that before even the smallest amount of the city’s population has started getting vaccines for Covid, the Mayor and Council are dropping mask wearing from our protections. When people in Idaho lack the very basic protection of masks, what does that leave us for protection, the Council Chambers? Does this mean they will also take responsibility for all those who die now in the city during this deadly Pandemic? Idaho has been listed as the second to last state in the country, for vaccinations of the public with the State also having one of the smallest populations. Once again disregarding the truly deadly Pandemic gripping our Nation. I’m surprised they haven’t started raising property taxes to cover the vaccines in Bannock County as well as the City’s. As our State representatives didn’t vote to help the nation with the new Pandemic relief bill, while jobs and businesses are disappearing from the damage to this country Trump has left behind. Where is their GOP unity with Democrats they spouted we need? As the GOP continues to deny American votes, when approving of the Attack on the Capitol with their sedition votes to try denying the Presidential election, yet voting approval of a violent “Q” member Green from Georgia. While silencing those of their own party who voted to impeach D.J. Trump for the insurrection during the Senate’s electoral count verification and the true election of a Biden/Harris win. It seems to me that the next move in Idaho could possibly be their approval of the Domestic Terrorist groups in Idaho, because they hold a bible in public now with their ability to carry concealed weapons being somehow a Domestic Terrorist’s freedom under the Constitution. Is there going to be a time soon when the State of Idaho and its GOP politicians do things that don’t make Idaho seem to be lacking the humanity to protect the people in this state, and not simply have Idaho politicians appear to be something to laugh at?
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello