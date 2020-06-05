The Department of History at Idaho State University expresses our solidarity with everyone calling for an end to racial violence in the U.S. We are horrified by the murders of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all of those who have died as a result of systemic racial violence in our country. Their lives mattered. Black lives matter.
As historians, we know that racist violence is not new. Almost exactly a century ago, in 1919, the U.S. exploded in racial violence during the “Red Summer,” in which African Americans were the targets of white supremacist terror throughout the country, resulting in massive casualties and over one thousand deaths. The “Red Summer” is sadly only one example of the long history of racial injustice in our country.
Yet history reminds us that change is possible. We commit to working for that change, and we support the individuals and groups fighting for that change.
To our students, we want to let you know that we are here for you as you navigate this moment. We support you, and we are committed to engaging with and learning from you as we fight systemic racism and injustice.
We want to amplify President Satterlee’s condemnation of racism, and we hope that the entire ISU community will work diligently to become more inclusive. We all need to do a better job of creating a more supportive environment for our Black students, staff, and faculty.
Zackery Heern,
Erika Kuhlman,
Kevin Marsh,
Sarah Robey,
Marie Stango,
Justin Dolan Stover,