Democrats should reverse damaging policies Dec 20, 2021 When I worked at the Bunker Hill Mine fifty years ago most of my associates were Democrats—good Americans; family men, hard-working, clean living and reasonable.I don't recognize them anymore.Where we used to be able to sit down and discuss things rationally we can do so no longer. Democrats, like the rest of us, also have to live with the many ill-thought policies of their leaders.Stopping the Keystone XL Pipeline, ending drilling for oil on government land has led to gasoline now more than a dollar over last year.Printing more money for special projects is pure inflation and has caused the price of everything to rise, some as much as 30 percent.Opening the border and inviting foreigners to come has created an immigration nightmare. Elimination of the Remain in Mexico policy has only made it worse. A country without borders is not a country.Trump withdrew from the climate Paris Accord, but Biden rejoined it.It is time for my Democrat friends to take a stand and reverse these policies. You suffer along with the rest of us and there is no reason for it.Jim HollingsworthHayden