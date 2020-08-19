I have been a democrat all my life, until of recent. Most of my friends and coworkers have also been. I find it interesting that as the party has moved onto the left shoulder of the road a good portion of the Democrats I know feel left out and have decided they have more in common with moderate Republicans. An interesting shift from once staunch followers of the Democratic party. Kind of like 1980 repeating itself. When you look at the leanings of the Democrat party, can you blame them?
Corey Fly,
Lava Hot Springs