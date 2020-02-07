What, I often wonder (especially lately), is wrong with this country? Trump's lawyer Pat Cippollone “opened his Senate impeachment defense Saturday with the false assertion that Democrats tried to shut the president's team out of the congressional inquiry that preceded the charges. Actually, Democrats invited Trump to participate and he declined” (with an incredibly snarky response letter I might add). Quote from https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/factcheck/ap-fact-check-trumps-impeachment-defense-and-the-facts/ar-BBZjWbX. How can a man - a lawyer yet, in a “trial” – stand in the well of the Senate and utter a falsehood that can be an easily disproved while the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court sits literally just a few feet away? Why isn’t such a statement stopped dead in its tracks and reversed as being totally false?
The House Democrats have been accused of “not making their case”, “not calling witnesses or presenting documents such that they asked the Senate to do it for them”. They did subpoena these witnesses and documents but were prevented from getting them by Trump and his team. Why that is the very basis of the second article of impeachment – Obstruction of Congress!!
Note that the House impeachment hearings were similar to the investigative phase of criminal cases, where the prosecution builds its case and the subject of the investigation is not invited to join in. (Remember that Richard Nixon was not invited to defend himself as Special Prosecutor Leon Jaworski built his case against him nor was Bill Clinton allowed to do so as Independent Counsel Ken Starr investigated him for 4 years!) This time the House went the extra mile and unnecessarily invited Trump to participate and defend himself and he declined. (NOTE: the time and place for an impeachment defense is in the Senate trial.)
Republicans have repeatedly stated “let the people decide in the next election”. Are they deaf and blind or just dishonest or stupid?! This impeachment was all about Trump trying to interfere in that next election!! – the Abuse of Power first article of impeachment. Trump tried to interfere in the 2020 election just as he did in 2016 with the Russians and now this time with the Ukrainians (and the Chinese thrown in for good measure).
I suggest that we not only defeat Trump in 2020 but toss out as many Republicans as we can.
Cliff Olsen,
Pocatello