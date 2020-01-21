The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship (PVIF) is committed to the well-being of all people, both within and outside of our immediate community. Through this open letter we wish to specifically recognize your commitment to embracing refugees in Pocatello. We know that diversity provides strength, both in community and interpersonal interactions, and we strongly support your efforts to make Pocatello a welcoming community.
Sincerely,
Members of the Board of the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship
Rev. Jennifer Peek, President, PVIF; Minister, Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
B.J. Stensland, Aid For Friends
Bob Gehrke, Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
D. Cross Reardon, First Congregational Church
Dale Spencer, Temple Emanuel
Donna H. Boe, Pocatello United Methodist Church
Elizabeth Dyer, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Janne Goldbeck, First Presbyterian Church
Jolene Barnett-Stephens, Community of Christ
Michael Dingman, Pocatello Seventh Day Adventist Church
Mohammed Safdar, Islamic Society of Southeast Idaho
Starr Reardon, First Congregational Church
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Thomas Smith, Holy Spirit Catholic Community
Tony & Paula Seikel, Portneuf Sangha