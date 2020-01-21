The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship (PVIF) is committed to the well-being of all people, both within and outside of our immediate community. Through this open letter we wish to specifically recognize your commitment to embracing refugees in Pocatello. We know that diversity provides strength, both in community and interpersonal interactions, and we strongly support your efforts to make Pocatello a welcoming community.

Sincerely,

Members of the Board of the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship

Rev. Jennifer Peek, President, PVIF; Minister, Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

B.J. Stensland, Aid For Friends

Bob Gehrke, Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

D. Cross Reardon, First Congregational Church

Dale Spencer, Temple Emanuel

Donna H. Boe, Pocatello United Methodist Church

Elizabeth Dyer, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Janne Goldbeck, First Presbyterian Church

Jolene Barnett-Stephens, Community of Christ

Michael Dingman, Pocatello Seventh Day Adventist Church

Mohammed Safdar, Islamic Society of Southeast Idaho

Starr Reardon, First Congregational Church

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Thomas Smith, Holy Spirit Catholic Community

Tony & Paula Seikel, Portneuf Sangha

