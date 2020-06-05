The League of Women Voters grieves the murder of George Floyd and the countless other Black lives who have been tragically taken. We also mourn those who have lost their lives or been harmed, mentally or physically as a result of cultural racism.
The systems of oppression that have perpetuated the myth of white supremacy in our country must be dismantled if we are ever to become the nation we pledge to be — indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
As an organization whose mission is to empower voters and defend democracy, we stand in solidarity with all Black communities. The League shall do so not only by speaking out against racism in all forms, but by doing the work required of us to be anti-racist. We are committed to educating ourselves and our children on the historic and ongoing systemic racism that plagues this country.
The League acknowledges, painfully, that America is a nation founded on racism. Therefore, all who live in this country must contribute to and participate in organizations actively working to achieve full liberation and inclusive freedom. We must all advocate for anti-racist policies at every level of government.
We join the League of Women Voters of Minnesota in calling on law enforcement officials to provide transparency during this investigation, and to seek justice for George Floyd, his family, and his community.
Finally, we echo the call of our partners at the NAACP, we must all vote in November. The road to change lies at the ballot box.
Jamar Brown,
League of Women Voters of Pocatello