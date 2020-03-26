I am writing you out of deep concern about the possible catastrophic effects in

Idaho of the current corona virus pandemic. I have been a practicing pediatrician

in Pocatello for the past 50 years. I also worked in overseas mission for 8 years,

where I saw the disastrous effects of uncontrolled epidemics.

No one can exactly predict the effects of a novel pandemic. However, we are at

least a year from an effective vaccine, and there are no proven effective treatments

on the horizon.

I deeply respect the views of many experienced epidemiologists and public health

physicians who overwhelmingly predict that our entire world is in deep trouble,

trouble that we can’t escape, even in rural Idaho. Many have called this a war, a

war we cannot win unless we marshall all of our resources and gain the full

cooperation of our citizens. We need to do this as soon as possible. If this is a

war, we need a General who exercises strong leadership, who doesn’t allow each

part of the state to do its own thing.

I firmly believe that we are in immanent danger of overwhelming our health care

resources and allowing many of our citizens to die unnecessarily. Our only means

of preventing this disaster is to identify all cases; (we don’t, at present, have nearly

enough rapid testing), and we must install strict measures of isolation on a

statewide basis. I implore you to use the powers invested in you as Governor to

lead us through this unprecedented crisis and take the necessary steps to protect the

people of Idaho. A laissez faire approach will not work in this situation. Your

strong leadership is critical at this time.

As I write this letter, I hear that you have issued a statewide self-isolation order

and have directed non-essential businesses to close. This is an essential first step.

Under your effective, timely leadership, we have a good chance to win this war

against the corona virus.

Roger W. Boe, MD,

Pocatello

Tags