We would like to thank the communities of SE Idaho for your support of our business for the last seventy years. Pocatello has been the perfect backdrop for our family business. In every aspect, our customers have been so kind and supportive of our pharmacy, first aid and medical equipment business. You are truly the world's best customers.
As owners, we have been very fortunate to have great employees over the years. Our pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, customer service representatives, first aid tea, oxygen and medical equipment technicians and delivery team are the best. We are proud to have all of these individuals working for our business to deliver the best products and services to our community.
We are here for you and committed to serving you from our Old Town Pocatello location. We have free delivery since August 1950. Thank you.
Greg and Kathy Maag,
Maag Prescription and Medical Supply