As a letter carrier, I urge your office to support direct aid to the Postal Service in the next pandemic response bill.
The Postal Service is facing massive losses as a result of the economic shutdown -- just like the airline and hotel industries that have been helped.
Although we have been self-sufficient for decades, we need direct assistance during this crisis.
We serve 160 million American businesses and households every day. It is vital to them that the Postal Service receive sufficient funding to maintain operations and survive.
Nearly a third of letter carriers have served in the military, and the Postal Service is the largest employer of veterans outside of the Department of Defense.
Seven days a week, postal employees are risking their health to sort and deliver medicines, lab tests, online purchases, Treasury checks, public health information, and more.
Once the public health crisis passes, the Postal Service will be more necessary than ever to promote economic recovery - especially for small businesses and citizens in Rural America.
According to the Postmaster General, without immediate Congressional action, the Post Office will run out of funds to fully operate by September.
Please tell your boss we need an immediate and significant injection of money -- and secure, regular appropriations for the Postal Service until this crisis is over. Thank you.
John Paige,
Pocatello