Why did you vote (4-2) to table the vote to make it mandatory to wear face masks in Pocatello? Do you not want to curb the spread of the virus as soon as possible? Since April 24 have you not read or heard the CDC’s guidelines that recommend face masks, six-foot distancing and handwashing to help slow the spread of COVID-19? Where have you been? Are you not following the news currently with over 30 states (including Idaho) reporting significant increases in cases? Are you not asking yourselves what may have been the cause of this? What can we do to keep it from getting worse? Have you heard that one can have no symptoms and be spreading this virus to others? Have we not done the worst job in the world of controlling this virus? Why are you not listening to the CDC; they are the public health experts. Oh, yes, our county and every municipality is divided, why? Is it because “President Trump’s Corona Virus Guidelines for Americans” that we received in the mail made no mention of wearing face masks and six foot social distancing and he has not taken this pandemic seriously by his own behavior? You, Mr. Cheatum, said the “COVID-19 infection outlook has not reached a point of large concern in S.E. Idaho…” Do you not realize that we could try to prevent it from doing so by trying to do something like mandating face masks? And Miss Adamson, what is it that makes a mask “too intrusive”? You can still talk and breathe. And Mr. Bray, I too feel that children need to be in school but why when our numbers are increasing are you and others considering it? Will it really be safe for the for them to return? Have you looked at what European countries did before children returned to school and the measures they took to keep them safe? (Did they hear from their leaders that it was “too expensive to follow their health guidelines?”) No Mr. Bray, wearing a mask is not the only way to stop the spread of the virus but it is recommended as an effective tool by the CDC and is a action that each of us can take until we can and do develop a vaccine. In the meantime, we all must try to do the best we can to help stop the spread. When did US citizens, not just those of Pocatello, quit caring about our fellow man? And, even worse, we do not seem to care about safety of our health care professionals and first responders who put their own lives on the line for us and whose jobs could be made easier and safer if we all wore facemasks today and every day. Thank you so much Ms. Stevens for providing the scientific data of coronavirus R-value that measures the spread. As you said, Idaho as of Thursday, had the fourth highest in R value in the nation a 1.31 which means the virus will spread quickly if not under 1.0. Thank you Mayor Blad for your comments, if the people of Pocatello would only listen and wear a face mask voluntarily. Remember we can make a difference if we would start following the CDC guidelines from the official medical experts. Wear a mask, help stop the spread, prevent deaths and the illness. Remember we still have no idea of the long-term effects of COVID-19 and no vaccine.
Katherine A. Korba,
Pocatello