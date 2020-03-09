Those of us living in the Portneuf Gap who have seen our dark skies diminishing over the past 40 years want to thank IDT for shielding a new super bright amber street lamp from lighting up our homes inside and out. It now only lights the street as needed.
It would be appreciated if the industrial shops at the end of South Fifth in the Gap with the ultra bright while lights did the same. The need for 'security' should not be invading our homes on the other side of the Gap.
Thanks again to the folks at IDT for being a good neighbor.
Carl Klimbach,
Portneuf Area