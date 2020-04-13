Dog Grooming Services like those recently ordered to close by the health department need not fall victim to the required closure of all "non-essential" local businesses made necessary by the corona pandemic. Unlike salons for people, this service can be adapted to a no-contact model like what is offered by Pizza delivery services. Of course Mobile grooming services should already be allowed to operate since the pet is cared for in a curbside salon. Those groomers who do not have a mobile van could offer pet pick up and delivery either at the customers home or in the parking lot. This should not cause undue trauma to the pet if they are accustomed to a pet carrier. Those groomers operating out of a pet supply store should also follow the same kind of no-contact service and not be given preferential treatment just because the pet store is allowed to remain open.
Evelyn Hitchcock,
Pocatello