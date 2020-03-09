Corey Fly of Lava hot springs revels in being able to crossover to the democratic side to vote for Sanders in the primary while remaining republican (independent) by still voting for Trump in the general. Corey's strategy is consistent with the the Russian's plan to support Trump's reelection by helping the presumably less electable Sanders in the primaries. I decided to do the opposite. I switched parties last fall so I could crossover to vote for Republican Bill Weld who is running against Trump in the primary and then I can vote for whichever Democrat makes it to the General election. Bill Weld is described as fiscally Conservative but socially Liberal.making him an improvement over Trump. Needless to say my strategy is not endorsed by the Russians.
Evelyn Hitchcock,
Pocatello