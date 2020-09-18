In the past weeks I have read in the Journal and on social media many disparaging comments about the school board and their decisions related to COVID-19. Today, I read Commissioner Tovey’s negative opinion of the health district and his threat to de-fund it.
My heart goes out to the people we have elected and appointed to serve us on the School Board and the Health District.
The School Board is comprised of intelligent people who have never had to negotiate a pandemic. None of us have. They have done their level best to make good decisions based on education research and recommendations from the health department. They know it’s hard on kids and their parents. They know their decisions will never please everyone. Cut them some slack and be kind.
We have a health department that is working hard to manage a Pandemic. That's why we have a health department - so when public health is on the line, we have people who can help us make good decisions. Threatening to de-fund them, as Tovey has, when they are doing what they have been asked and organized to do is low. De-funding isn't the answer for the police or the health department or any other essential public service with which we become irritated. If Tovey doesn’t like the way the health districts are set up, then he should take that up with the state.
Please Pocatello, let the School Board and the Health Department do their jobs in peace.
Ann Swanson,
Pocatello