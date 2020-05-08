It feels like a long time ago when I teared up a bit after my daughter told me about having to explain to my grandson that the plans for his fifth birthday party would have to be delayed and that, “No Tyler, you won’t be able to share cupcakes with your friends instead.”
That was way back in mid-March.
Tyler will get over his disappointment, unlike may others who are trying to deal with personal and financial losses and risks (my daughter-in-law the physician as another close to home example).
I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t like to get back to some semblance of what was our “normal” just two months ago. I think something like that will happen, don’t know exactly how soon, but sadly at least 70,000+ of our fellow citizens won’t be here to see it.
The pressure to allow some loosening of restrictions is high and growing, and the way forward is not clear or without risk.
Medical experts, such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Dr’s Fauci and Birx, and others warn that we will likely see a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus if we let down our guard too soon.
Many seem to want to ignore the federal guidelines and criteria for gradually relaxing restrictions and re-opening the economy with the acknowledgment that there will be some acceptable level of “collateral damage” (my words, not a direct quote), meaning some people are expendable.
That line of thought reminds me of a frequently mentioned concern about “Death Panels” expressed by opponents of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) when it was being debated a few years ago that would make decisions about whose life was worth trying to save and whose wasn’t.
I think it’s smart to have the ability to change your mind about issues or ideas when you have considered new information, but to do so for political expediency is simply hypocrisy.
That’s not a behavior that’s attached to any partisan affiliation, but it is one of the least admirable of human behaviors.
Carl Anderson,
Pocatello