The COVID-19 outbreak has had enormous effects on everyday life. Recently the new cases daily have been into the 500’s. At this alarming rate, our state and the country are going to suffer for much longer than it needs to. If we had the Global Health Security Act as a law, the United States would have handled the outbreak better.
This bill was introduced because some members of Congress believed that we should be ready for pandemics and epidemics. This bill makes the US more prepared to handle infectious disease outbreaks. This bill, which was introduced before the COVID-19 outbreak, could have prevented much of the suffering that Idaho is still feeling. We are now feeling the economic and social impacts of the outbreak and we will continue to feel this hardship.
I urge Senator Crapo to co-sponsor this bill in the Senate. As our state continues to suffer increasingly more new cases of COVID-19 daily, please remember that the Global Health Security Act is something necessary for the US and Idaho. Pandemics do not have borders. We need more preparedness for pandemics and epidemics.
Daina Stinnett,
Hailey, Idaho