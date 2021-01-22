Trump must be convicted in the Senate for inciting insurrection and banned from ever again holding any government office. It must be done to serve as a notice not only to Trump but also to any future president who wants to grab total and absolute power and abuse that power, disregarding their oath and The Constitution. Failure to do so will only embolden him even more; he would then feel that he had carte blanche to do whatever he chose. Some say a conviction of Trump in the Senate would only lead to more divisiveness; the consequences of NOT convicting Trump for the insurrection would be far greater. The insurrection of his making can NOT be “swept under the rug” or allowed to “wither on the vine” and be forgotten. Don’t think even for a second that the country has heard the end of any future attempted insurrection by Trump (or one of his co-conspirators such as Cruz or Hawley) unless he is convicted and banned from office, and they too! He has made numerous statements regarding his intentions of running for president in 2024. If this is allowed, and based on Trump’s well documented pattern of lies and behavior, and his zombie cult believing whatever he says, there is a very strong possibility that we as a nation will not be so fortunate the next time and he may very well succeed in his second attempt at an insurrection, just as Hitler was successful in his second attempt by advocating violence in order to achieve his political ambitions!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello