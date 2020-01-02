At the risk of being seen as anti-humanitarian I personally would like to disagree with the Pocatello City Council, Mayor, and Larry Gebhardt about opening up Pocatello to resettling refugees. First of all, you are speaking on behalf of the entire community without first asking the community. How do you know that “we look forward to the continued opportunity to welcome refugees to contribute to our city, state and nation?” Speak for yourself, not me. Did you survey our community?
But more than the assumptions above I believe I have grounds for my statement, I could think of many more – but here are a few.
Taking in refugees does not guarantee that the individuals (refugees) are of good moral character in alignment with Christian beliefs that our community, state, government are founded. I don’t think someone here will pick and choose the ones most likely to succeed. Even the military bases have been plagued with dissidents and subsequent on-base killings. In recent years many foreign students that came to ISU brought havoc and disrespect to the community of homeowners and residents. Even the New York Times – 3/21/16 picked up “ The Mideast Came to Idaho State. It Wasn’t the Best Fit”. We can’t send refugees back if we accept them.
Just reading your article one can see that there is a great deal of expense to educate, feed, house a person/family of refugees, not to mention social services they are not paying taxes towards. Are you opening your arms so you can get some additional money from the various government agencies that support the refugee movement – of which all tax payers ultimately contribute? If a family wishes to totally support a refugee family until they are able to make it on their own, great – let that family do so – but I shouldn’t have to support such a cause, our limited income does not allow for unlimited expansion of our family – be it in our home or our community.
I will close by asking how many, when, where, who, what country? There are too many unknowns. Do we have limits on the numbers? 10, 100, a million over what time period – for there are certainly more needs in this world than there is space or resources available – hundreds of millions of people are being persecuted throughout the world every day. President Trump has decreed that 18,000 in the year of 2020 will be admitted to the USA, how many of these are we willing to adopt this year, or next year when there may be more? This is not just a Christmas 2019 gesture, this is a commitment for a lifetime – a hundred years and more as their family grow.
I contend that every problem this world has stems from people, often too many people; at what point do we say no?
Cathy McPherson
Pocatello