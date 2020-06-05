Are you now, or have you ever been....a member of the Communist Party?
This question should be asked of every Democrat. It is comical that Democrats have pointed that Red Scare finger towards Trump and the Republicans.
It is innate in Republicans to hate Russia. It's in our DNA. It is Democrats like Clinton and Bernie Sanders who have vacationed in Russia or taken their honeymoon in Russia.
Hollywood and our universities have been infiltrated by avowed Communists ever since the 1940s and they have used their propaganda in movies and their brainwashing in higher education to try and spread this disease of the mind.
The leftist media propaganda machine has been pushing this Russia collusion narrative for four years with absolutely no proof. They have paid deep state leftist Bamanazis to be regular pundits to spread these blatant lies. James Comey admitted to being a Communist. John Brennan also admitted to being a Communist, and they have both been major Trump critics and were both involved in the Bama led coup attempt on Trump, using the Russia collusion narrative.
I don't know about most Americans, but I have a major problem with President Obama appointing heads of the CIA and The FBI who were former Communists.
Thank God we have Trump in there to undo this damage.
Eugene Sant,
Arimo