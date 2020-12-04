This year, and most especially at this time of the year, we find our hearts filled with gratitude and thankfulness! Centennial Rotary Club, of Pocatello, wants to give a shout out of thanks to all of those who have risked their health, selflessly serving our community and let you know how much we appreciate what you have done.
To the grocery store personnel, for all your smiles, and wishes for us to have a good day, thank you!
To all the caregivers in the fields of medicine, dentistry, physical therapy, massage, and chiropractic, whether in short or long term facilities, we know you are caring for patients and their families, all while putting yourself in harm's way, going above and beyond the call of duty, thank you!
To our law enforcement officers, firefighters, and ambulance drivers, we see you keeping us safe and caring for our community, thank you. We are grateful and thankful for your help and protection.
To our teachers and parents, no matter the age group your work with, you have gone above and beyond by melding into new teaching styles at a moment's notice, we thank you. Teachers, we know you have maintained your passion for working closely with your students and supporting them on their life journey of education. And parents, we know the big job you are doing in addition to all the other work you must do to homeschool and help your children learn. Thank you!
To those restaurant owners who found new ways to serve us, whether takeout or on-site, we thank you for providing the food and safe places to stay connected to friends and family. To the wait staff who provide us an outlet by "going out to dinner", thank you for your service.
For those who give us the "spit and polish" (and counsel) in salons and barbershops, offering conversation and pampering, we thank you.
To the city and county employees who continue to provide all our necessary services, making sure we have clean water, garbage services, clean streets, etc., thank you. To say we can't operate without you is a complete understatement.
To the builders, plumbers, electricians and construction personnel, thank you for continuing to come to work to build the structures we need and want. We can't make our community function without you.
These are just a few of our community workers who have kept our city rolling and we recognize the vital role that you have played on the front lines. We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely offer our thanks and gratitude for what you have done and continue to do for the rest of us. Your work ethic, smile and selfless service have helped all of us manage this pandemic in the best way possible, teaching us to work harder to be kind and appreciative of our neighbors. Thank you!
Centennial Rotary is committed to our community and continues to serve when and where we can. We have over the years participated in many projects that have made Pocatello the stellar place it is. To name a few, we have worked on the Aid for Friends playground project we just completed, ongoing volunteer hours at the Idaho Food Bank, and cleanup and flower planning at Simplot Square and Bistline. We will continue to live our motto "Service Above Self" as we move beyond these trying times.
If you might be interested in our club please let us know at centennialrotarypocatello.com.
We are currently meeting online via Zoom and will return to our regular 7 AM meetings at Elmer's when we can.
Kate Fornarotto on behalf of Centennial Rotary,
Pocatello