The U.S. Census Bureau fulfills a constitutional mandate counting every person in our country each decade. It is important everyone is counted only once and in their correct location.
It is important because population information collected for the 2020 Census will have substantial and lasting impacts on all communities and our nation for the next 10 years. Federal funds, grants and support to the states, counties and communities in the amount of about $675 billion will be distributed based on the census numbers. Money is dispersed among schools, hospitals, infrastructure, public works and many other programs. The amount is based on the number of people in an area. With increased population in Idaho, it is crucial for an accurate count so each community receives the funding to support its residents.
Besides funding, every 10 years census numbers are used to determine the redrawing of district lines for our U.S. House of Representatives and for our state legislators. This is done to ensure equitable and fair representation as a result of populations shifts.
It is mandatory to complete the census. So, when your survey arrives in the mail next month, please complete it. By doing so you participate in our democracy and say, “I count”.
Susan Ripley,
President of League of Women Voters of Idaho,
Moscow