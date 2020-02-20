My family and I were in a car accident at Yellowstone, Syphon and New Day Parkway (the new stop light) on February 1st. We need witnesses to come forward as those involved in the accident are not impartial. This happened about 2pm. The other driver and I (not a driver) were taken to the hospital in an ambulance and can't remember anything. I have severe headaches that make it hard to sleep or do anything. My son said that all witnesses left when the police arrived. Please step up and do your civic duty if you saw anything by calling the Chubbuck Police at 208-237-0770 or our Agent Kendra Rone at 208-637-8090. Any and all information is appreciated.
Sheila Stone,
Chubbuck